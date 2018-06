UK PM May's healthcare funding rise wins broad cabinet support: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s pledge to increase healthcare funding by 20 billion pounds ($26.51 billion) won broad approval from her cabinet of top ministers on Monday, her spokesman said.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“There was broad support in cabinet for the plans which have been set out today by the prime minister and the health secretary,” the spokesman told reporters.

“They were all supportive both of the funding ... and the scale of the announcement ... The chancellor will be coming forward with further detail on the funding arrangements later in the year.”