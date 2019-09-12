Northern Irish activist to appeal dismissal of 'no-deal' Brexit case

BELFAST (Reuters) - A Northern Irish rights campaigner will appeal the dismissal by Belfast’s High Court on Thursday of his case arguing that a British exit from the European Union without a withdrawal agreement would contravene Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace accord.

“We are seeking to appeal, we will be back before our (Northern Ireland’s) court of appeal today and we do hope to be before the (United Kingdom) Supreme Court next week,” Ciaran O’Hare, lawyer for Raymond McCord, told reporters after the judgment.

“These are groundbreaking legal cases and the plan is for all of these cases to meet in the Supreme Court,” O’Hare said, referring to two others challenges to Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy that will be heard in the UK’s highest court next week.