DUP lawmaker calls for time-limit to Irish backstop

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker in the Northern Irish party that props up British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on Wednesday said setting a time limit on the “backstop” clause in Britain’s Withdrawal Agreement with the EU might help end an impasse over the deal.

Democratic Unionist Party lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson said in an interview on RTE radio: “We did suggest at one stage that we change the indefinite nature of the backstop... You could put a time limit on the backstop that ... would give enough time for the UK and EU to negotiate a future relationship.”

Donaldson said the issue was discussed with Johnson at a meeting on Tuesday evening, but asked if Johnson’s position had changed, he said: “We’re not going to negotiate in public on this.”