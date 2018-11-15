DUP lawmaker says party will 'certainly' vote against May Brexit deal

BELFAST (Reuters) - The small Northern Irish party propping up Britain’s minority government will “certainly” vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, a member of parliament for the party said on Thursday.

Asked in an interview with BBC Radio Ulster whether the Democratic Unionist Party would vote against, Jim Shannon said “we certainly will...We feel very much betrayed.”

The DUP leadership has not commented on its voting plans since a meeting with May on Wednesday evening.