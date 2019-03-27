DUP MEP Dodds says party won't accept May's Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster and DUP member Diane Dodds hold a news conference at the European Parliament after meeting EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Democratic Unionist Party will not accept British Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal as it would endanger the integrity of the United Kingdom, the party’s only member of the European Parliament said on Wednesday.

“The DUP wants to leave the European Union in an orderly fashion but this deal will endanger the constitutional and economic integrity of the UK,” a party statement quoted Diane Dodds as telling the European Parliament.

“It is not a price that we as Unionists are willing to pay,” Dodds said.