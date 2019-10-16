Northern Ireland's DUP dismisses report on backing Brexit consent proposals

FILE PHOTO: Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster is seen at the venue for the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of the DUP, a small Northern Irish party backing Britain’s minority government, dismissed a report on Wednesday that it had accepted the latest proposals on the role the region would play in how Northern Ireland is treated after Brexit.

“‘EU sources’ are talking nonsense. Discussions continue. Needs to be a sensible deal which unionists and nationalists can support,” Arlene Foster said on Twitter, shortly after the report on Twitter by Tony Connelly, Europe Editor with Irish national broadcaster RTE.

Connelly quoted two senior EU sources as saying the main stumbling block to a Brexit deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union had been removed with the DUP backing the latest proposals on consent for Northern Ireland.