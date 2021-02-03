EU's Sefcovic says existing flexibilities can solve N.Ireland issues

FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic gives a statement on European battery alliance at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium January 26, 2021. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The European Union believes issues around trade between Britain and Northern Ireland can be resolved using the flexibilities included in last year’s Brexit deal, Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday.

“I really think that if all the flexibilities we put on the table and into the protocol would be used to the maximum that all of the issues which we are discussing today would be really resolved,” Sefcovic told RTE television.