World News
November 14, 2018

Northern Irish DUP hardliner: We will not vote for this Brexit deal humiliation

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A hardline member of the Northern Irish party propping up Britain’s minority government said on Wednesday that his Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will not be voting for what he called a humiliating Brexit deal.

“All of the great and the good who were rolled out during the #EURef (EU referendum) will be rolled out again in the coming weeks to try and get us to fall into line. We are clear - we will not be voting for this humiliation!” Sammy Wilson said on Twitter.

DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds also criticized the draft divorce agreement - details of which emerged in media reports on Tuesday - but said the party would wait and see the actual text before deciding if it will vote against it.

