Britain has ways to secure no hard border with Ireland post-Brexit, says minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has two proposals on how to secure a frictionless border with EU member Ireland after Brexit, a new customs partnership or a “highly streamlined approach” to customs, Northern Ireland minister James Brokenshire said on Sunday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire arrives in Downing Street, London, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“We set out two proposals in relation to how we would deal with the issue of tariffs, how we would deal with those sorts of elements in relation to customs whether that be a new customs partnership where we would effectively apply a similar or the same tariff that the EU currently applies to goods coming into the EU, or a highly streamlined approach with effectively exemptions that would apply for small business,” he told Sky News.