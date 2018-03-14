FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 1:42 PM / in 13 hours

Britain stands by commitments on Irish border after Brexit: PM May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain stands by its commitments over Northern Ireland’s border with the Republic of Ireland and stands ready to work with the European Union and Ireland to deliver a solution, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign for Money Changed is seen on the border between Lifford in Ireland and Strabane, Northern Ireland, August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“We stand by all the commitments we made in December,” she told parliament. “We’ve been clear that our preferred option is to deliver these through our new partnership with the EU, with specific solutions to address the unique circumstances in Northern Ireland if needed.

She added: “We stand ready to work with the (European) Commission and Irish governments to ensure all of the commitments on Northern Ireland made ... are included in the withdrawal agreement.”

Reporting by Costas Pitas; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

