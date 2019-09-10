British PM remains opposed to Northern Ireland-only backstop: DUP

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Pimlico Primary school in London, Britain, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

DUBLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Northern Ireland allies that he is opposed to the idea of a so-called Northern Ireland-only backstop to get a Brexit deal done, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster said on Tuesday.

After meeting with Johnson, Foster said he had confirmed his commitment to securing a deal which “works for the entire United Kingdom as well as our neighbors in the Republic of Ireland”, whose border with British-run Northern Ireland will be the only future land frontier between the European Union and the UK after Brexit.

“History teaches us that any deal relating to Northern Ireland which cannot command cross community support is doomed to failure. That is why the Northern Ireland backstop is flawed,” Foster said in a statement.