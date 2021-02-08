Brussels poised to reject UK's calls for extension to Northern Ireland grace periods - The Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Police officers carry out a security sweep near the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland, Britain January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

(Reuters) - Brussels appears poised to reject the UK’s calls for a two-year extension of the grace periods for post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland, the Telegraph reported late Monday.

The European Commission is likely to agree to only a three- to six-month extension of the arrangements in place for traders moving goods between Britain and the province, the report added, citing multiple Whitehall and EU sources.