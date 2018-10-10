FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

DUP leader says she will not accept diminished roles for Northern Ireland in UK

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The head of the Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Wednesday that she would not accept a Brexit deal that diminishes the province’s status.

“We will not burden future generations with a deal which diminishes Northern Ireland’s position in the United Kingdom,” Arlene Foster said in a statement following a second day of meetings between her Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and EU officials.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

