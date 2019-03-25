DUP leader told May nothing has changed on Brexit stance: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Northern Ireland's DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks to the media outside Stormont Parliament Building in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up Theresa May’s government told the British prime minister on Monday that their opposition to her Brexit divorce deal had not changed, a spokesman for the party said.

May asked the Democratic Unionist Party’s Arlene Foster in a phone call if there was any sign her party would change their stance in relation to supporting the withdrawal bill, Irish broadcaster RTE’s Northern Ireland editor reported on Monday.

The DUP’s spokesman told Reuters that Foster’s advice to May was a reinforcement of deputy leader’s Nigel Dodds stated position on Friday, when he called May’s performance at an EU summit a “disappointing and inexcusable” failure.