Belfast (Reuters) - The Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) position on Brexit remains unchanged, a spokesman for the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Wednesday.

“Nothing has changed,” the DUP spokesman said.

Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Wednesday he would back May’s Brexit deal if it was supported by the DUP.