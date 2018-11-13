World News
DUP says its Brexit 'red lines' well-known amid reports of Irish border deal

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Brexit “red lines” set out by the small Northern Irish party propping up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government are well known, a spokeswoman for the party said on Tuesday, as it waited to see the details of a final deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

“We have to wait to see a deal. Our red lines are well known,” the spokeswoman for the Democratic Unionist Party told Reuters when asked to respond to reports that the EU and United Kingdom had agreed a draft divorce deal text.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones

