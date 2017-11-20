DUP says Northern Ireland will leave EU on same terms as rest of UK

BELFAST (Reuters) - The head of the Democratic Unionist Party on Monday said Northern Ireland would leave the European Union on the same terms as the rest of the United Kingdom, rebuffing an Irish suggestion that the region remain subject to some EU rules.

Democratic Unionist Party DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks to media outside the Irish Consulate in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Dublin is demanding commitments from the British government that there be no hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland and has suggested one way of doing this would be to maintain “regulatory equivalence” on both sides of the border.

But DUP leader Arlene Foster on Monday repeated her rejection of this suggestion.