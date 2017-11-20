FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DUP says Northern Ireland will leave EU on same terms as rest of UK
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Merkel eyes new election as coalition talks fail
Germany
Merkel eyes new election as coalition talks fail
Mass killer, cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83
U.S.
Mass killer, cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 20, 2017 / 7:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

DUP says Northern Ireland will leave EU on same terms as rest of UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - The head of the Democratic Unionist Party on Monday said Northern Ireland would leave the European Union on the same terms as the rest of the United Kingdom, rebuffing an Irish suggestion that the region remain subject to some EU rules.

Democratic Unionist Party DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks to media outside the Irish Consulate in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Dublin is demanding commitments from the British government that there be no hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland and has suggested one way of doing this would be to maintain “regulatory equivalence” on both sides of the border.

But DUP leader Arlene Foster on Monday repeated her rejection of this suggestion.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.