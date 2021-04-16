EU, UK step up Northern Ireland talks as EU continues legal action

FILE PHOTO: Britain's cabinet minister in charge of relations with the European Union, David Frost, walks outside Downing Street in London, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union insisted on Friday that Britain not change trading rules in Northern Ireland on its own and said it would continue legal action against unilateral British action in the province for as long as necessary.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic hosted UK negotiator David Frost for talks on Thursday evening and said that only agreements by joint bodies established by the Brexit divorce deal could provide stability in Northern Ireland.

The British-ruled province is in the EU single market for goods to ensure an open border with EU member Ireland and so requires checks on goods coming from other parts of the United Kingdom.

Britain in March unilaterally extended a grace period on certain checks to minimise supply disruption, a move Brussels said breached the Brexit divorce deal known as the Withdrawal Agreement and the specific protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.

Sefcovic said in a statement on Friday there was no space for unilateral action. He said both sides had to agreed how to comply fully with the protocol, including “clear end-points, deadlines, milestones and the means to measure progress”.

Frost said the British government was committed to working through joint bodies and that all solutions had to respect the Good Friday peace agreement “in all its dimensions” and to ensure minimal disruption to everyday lives in Northern Ireland.

Both agreed that Thursday’s discussion took place in a constructive atmosphere, that talks needed to intensify and that they would jointly engage with business groups, civil society and others in Northern Ireland.

Frost said that some “positive momentum” had been established.

“But a number of difficult issues remained and it was important to continue to discuss them,” the British government said in a statement.