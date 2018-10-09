Leader of Northern Ireland's DUP says Brexit deal 'eminently possible'

BELFAST (Reuters) - The head of the Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Tuesday a Brexit deal was “eminently possible” within weeks but she would not accept different regulations from the rest of the United Kingdom.

FILE PHOTO: Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) arrives for an event with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in St Belleek, in Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

“It is very important, critical we would say, that there are no barriers created in the United Kingdom so we can trade as we do at the moment with Great Britain and that Great Britain can trade with us as well,” Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster told BBC Radio Ulster.