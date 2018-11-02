Northern Ireland's DUP leader says hopes UK and EU close to a deal

DUP Leader Arlene Foster talks to the media at a news conference at Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster said she hoped the UK and the EU are close to a Brexit deal that will work for Northern Ireland.

“Goodness, we have been here on a number of occasions and I hope we are close a deal that will work for Northern Ireland, that is what we want,” she told reporters after meeting with Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab.

(This story corrects throughout to show Foster says she hopes close to a deal, not that she thinks they are close to a deal)