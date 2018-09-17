Northern Ireland's DUP unconvinced by Irish Sea technological border: MEP

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party backing Britain’s minority government is unconvinced by suggestions that a technological border in the Irish sea is more deliverable than one on the Irish border, its sole member of the European Parliament said on Monday.

“Suggestions that the EU is now considering technology-based solutions are a positive if belated development,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) Dianne Dodds said in a statement calling on EU negotiators to clarify reported changes to its “backstop” proposal for avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“However, this will become null and void if based only on the EU goal of ensuring Northern Ireland remains in a common regulatory and customs areas inside the EU. Equally we are unconvinced by arguments which suggest that a technological border in the Irish Sea is more deliverable than on the land border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.”

