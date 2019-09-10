Northern Irish court to make no-deal Brexit ruling on Thursday

BELFAST (Reuters) - Belfast’s High Court is to rule on Thursday on the legality of a British exit from the European Union without a withdrawal agreement after an activist argued such a move would not be compatible with Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace accord.

The rights activist, Raymond McCord, also argued that a no-deal Brexit was not provided for in existing legislation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain must leave the European Union on Oct. 31 whether or not it secures a deal with the EU on an orderly exit.

“I will provide the reserve judgment of the court on Thursday morning,” Judge Bernard McCloskey said.

The case is one of a series being taken across the United Kingdom challenging Johnson’s plans.

The Supreme Court is due to hear an appeal on Sept. 17 after legal challenges to Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks were rejected by lower courts.