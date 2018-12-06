Northern Irish DUP says would not topple UK government in confidence vote

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson MP speaks to media after the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that props up Theresa May’s Conservative government would not vote to topple her in a confidence vote even if she loses a key vote on her Brexit deal next week, DUP lawmaker Sammy Wilson said.

“We would certainly not vote to topple the government because we would have no reason to do so,” he told BBC radio.

But Wilson said the DUP reserved the right to withdraw support for the government at a future date.

May wants to secure parliament’s approval in a Dec. 11 vote for her deal to keep close ties with the EU after leaving in March, but opposition is fierce, with Brexit supporters and opponents alike wanting to thwart or derail her plan.