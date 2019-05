British Prime Minister Theresa May talks with a case worker and domestic violence survivor at Advance Charity offices in West London, where she discussed support for victims of domestic violence, in Britain May 13, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to the leaders of Northern Irish parties on Monday about talks to try to restore a devolved government in the province, her spokesman said.

The British-run province has been without a devolved executive for more than two years since Irish nationalists Sinn Fein withdrew from the compulsory power-sharing government with the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).