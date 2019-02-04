Business News
February 4, 2019 / 6:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nissan will have to reapply for UK government funding after X-Trail decision: Business minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark leaves Downing Street in London, Britain January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Business Minister Greg Clark said on Monday Nissan will need to reapply for government funding made available to the car industry, after it scrapped plans to build its new X-Trail SUV in Britain.

Earlier on Monday the government published a letter Clark wrote to Nissan in 2016 which included a promise of up to 80 million pounds of support to help secure a major investment from the Japanese carmaker.

“Grant support for training and development and environmental improvements were applied for and approved ... on the basis that both the Qashqai and the X-Trail models would be built in Sunderland,” Clark told parliament.

“They will be invited to re-submit an application in the light of the changed investments that they are making.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by David Evans

