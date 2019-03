FILE PHOTO: EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union believes that a no-deal Brexit is “increasingly likely”, EU officials said on Monday after the bloc gave Britain two more weeks to solve its political stalemate, but is doubtful that would work.

“We are prepared for this scenario,” an EU official said describing the bloc’s contingency preparations.