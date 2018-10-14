FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU ambassadors told no deal yet on Brexit divorce terms: two sources

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ambassadors for 27 member states of the European Union were told on Sunday there was as yet no deal with Britain over the terms of the country’s withdrawal, two EU diplomatic sources said.

The ambassadors for EU member states excluding Britain had been summoned for a meeting on Sunday, prompting some to suggest there was a deal in the offing. Earlier, EU officials said such a deal had yet to be reached and further meetings would be needed.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alastair Macdonald, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Robin Pomeroy

