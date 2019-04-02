World News
April 2, 2019

UK PM May would go for no-deal Brexit over revoking Article 50: FT reporter

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May would rather go for a no-deal Brexit than halt the leaving process altogether, she will tell senior ministers on Tuesday, a reporter for the Financial Times said.

“I understand that May will tell political cabinet if it is a choice between revocation of Article 50 and pursuing a no-deal Brexit, she would opt for no-deal,” Sebastian Payne said, adding that May’s officials were briefing that a long Brexit extension was the likely outcome if she could not get her deal through parliament.

