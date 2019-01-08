World News
January 8, 2019

UK says defeat on no-deal Brexit powers does not change timetable

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government said a vote by lawmakers to give them more power over taxation in the event of a no-deal Brexit did not change the fact that the UK would leave the European Union in March.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government suffered a defeat in parliament on Tuesday when lawmakers who oppose leaving the EU without an agreement won a vote on creating a new obstacle to a no-deal departure.

“This amendment does not change the fact that the UK is leaving the EU on ...29 March, and it will not stop the government from collecting tax,” a government spokesman said.

“We will work with parliament to make sure that the tax system works smoothly in all Brexit scenarios.”

