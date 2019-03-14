World News
March 14, 2019

A short delay without agreement would make Brexit no-deal more likely: UK minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Agreeing a short delay to Brexit without an agreement would increase the risk of leaving the European Union without a deal, cabinet office minister David Lidington said on Thursday.

“In the absence of a deal, seeking such a short and critically one-off extension would be downright reckless and completely at odds with the position this House adopted only last night making a no-deal far more rather than less likely,” he told parliament.

