World News
March 20, 2019 / 2:45 PM / in 24 minutes

No-deal Brexit expected to have significant impact: UK minister

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The impact of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal is expected to be significant in many areas, junior Brexit minister Chris Heaton-Harris said on Wednesday.

The government has ramped up its preparations for the possibility of a no-deal exit over the last few months.

“Despite government mitigation, the impact of a no-deal scenario is expected to be significant in a number of areas,” Heaton-Harris told parliament.

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

