World News
October 8, 2019 / 10:52 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

UK offers help to medical goods suppliers prepare for no-deal Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has set up a new mechanism to help suppliers of medical goods get ready for a no-deal Brexit, documents detailing the government’s planning showed on Tuesday.

“In a further move to get the country ready and to help ensure the UK’s health sector is prepared, the government is today establishing a dedicated ‘Support Unit’ for suppliers of medical goods in the health sector,” the government said in a statement.

“This will help to ensure that companies have the necessary customs paperwork in place for border arrangements ahead of Brexit on 31 October, if we leave without a deal.”

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below