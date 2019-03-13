UK PM May says she will vote against a 'no-deal' Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she wanted to leave the European Union with an agreement and she would be voting against a ‘no deal’ exit later in parliament.

Lawmakers will vote on a government motion later which states that parliament rejects leaving the EU without a deal on March 29, but notes that leaving without a deal remains the legal default unless a deal is agreed.

“I want to leave the European Union with a good deal, I believe we have a good deal,” she told parliament. “I will be voting for the motion standing in my name.”