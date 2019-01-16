UK PM May's spokesman says not ruling out 'no deal' EU exit

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday he was not willing to rule out the possibility that Britain leaves the European Union without an exit deal.

Asked if he was ruling out ‘no deal’, in response to a request from opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that the government do so, the spokesman said: “I am not.”

“The prime minister has been very clear that the British public voted to leave the European Union. We want to leave with a deal, but she is determined to deliver on the verdict of the British public, and that is to leave the EU on March 29 this year,” he said.