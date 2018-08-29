UK sees several possible causes of no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - A British departure from the European Union without an agreed exit deal could be triggered by several different events, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, adding that Britain was prepared for the risks.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“In terms of what would likely trigger a no-deal scenario, in a way they could be at negotiation level, diplomatic track, they could be at the member-states level, could be the European parliament - there are any number of potential considerations,” Raab told a parliamentary committee.