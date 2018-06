LONDON (Reuters) - Nomura (8604.T) has been granted a securities trading licence for its new Frankfurt-based unit by German regulator Bafin as it prepares for Brexit, Japan’s largest brokerage said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Nomura logo is pictured at their office in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The licence will ensure Nomura continued to serve its clients after Britain’s exit from the European Union, the bank said.

Nomura did not say how many staff might be transferred to the new entity.