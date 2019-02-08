UK, Norway, Iceland agrees on citizens' rights if no-deal Brexit: Iceland

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Britain and the so-called EEA EFTA countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, have reached an agreement on citizens’ rights should Britain leave the EU without a withdrawal agreement, Iceland’s government said on Friday.

“The agreement protects the rights of EEA EFTA citizens living in the UK and British citizens living in the EEA EFTA states, providing certainty that they can continue to do so in the event of a no-deal Brexit,” the government said in a statement.