August 14, 2017 / 12:52 PM / in an hour

Norway PM says temporary British EEA membership would be a challenge

1 Min Read

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg attends the press conference after the meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 29, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

ARENDAL, Norway (Reuters) - The potential for temporary British membership of the European Economic Area after it leaves the European Union would be both challenging and costly to handle, Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Reuters on Monday.

"There would be a cost they would have to share, and an authority outside their border that could impose binding decisions on them, which is not entirely in line with what they've said they want ... But we're prepared for various scenarios," Solberg said on the sidelines of a news conference.

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

