Norway and Britain agree post-Brexit trade deal -media reports

FILE PHOTO: A Britain flags are seen in The Mall street in London, Britain January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway and Britain have reached an agreement on their post-Brexit trade relations, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK and news agency NTB said on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

The details of the deal, which must be approved by Norway’s parliament, remain unknown but will be presented on Friday, both NRK and NTB reported.

A spokesman for Norway’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said he was not able to confirm the information.

A British trade department spokeswoman said: “Talks are ongoing and remain positive. Both sides are committed to agreeing a new deal as soon as possible.”

Since Britain’s departure from the European Union last year and a transition period that ended on Dec. 31, Britain and EU outsider Norway have relied on temporary trade arrangements.

Britain hopes to go beyond the deal it previously had as a member of the European Union, and agree more favourable terms in areas like digital trade and fish processing.

Any deal could pave the way for similar agreements with countries like Iceland.