OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s government proposed legislation on Friday to secure the rights of Norwegians living in Britain and of Britons living in Norway in the case of a no-deal Brexit, the country’s justice ministry said.

If approved, the proposal would delegate power from the non-EU nation’s parliament to the government, allowing it to quickly negotiate arrangements that would protect citizens’ rights, the ministry added.