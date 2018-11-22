Gibraltar still unresolved before Sunday EU's Brexit summit: draft

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A statement by 27 European Union leaders will say on Sunday that the bloc would show “particular vigilance” on how Britain behaves regarding fisheries and industry standards after Brexit, according to a draft seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Before the Sunday summit, meant to endorse the Brexit deal with Britain, the draft statement, however, contained no detailed solution to Gibraltar, the main outstanding problem.

“A fisheries agreement is a matter of priority and should build on ... existing reciprocal access and quota shares,” the draft said, adding such an agreement should be reached before the end of Britain’s status-quo transition period after Brexit.

The draft “statement to the minutes” of the Sunday summit would be a separate text by the 27 EU states staying on together after Brexit.