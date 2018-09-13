FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK government wants to uphold CO2 rules in no-deal Brexit

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s government said on Tuesday that it would try not to impose extra burdens on the auto industry for reporting carbon dioxide emissions if it leaves the European Union without a deal, but that it would seek to maintain ambitious rules.

“The UK would ensure continuity to minimize the additional requirements placed on industry and would ensure that the UK’s commitment to maintaining regulations that are at least as ambitious as current arrangements is met,” it said in a note.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Thomas Escritt

