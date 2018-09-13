UK says free flow of personal data from EU not guaranteed if no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British organizations will need to agree new contracts to ensure they can continue to receive personal data about their customers or employees in the European Union if the UK leaves the bloc without a deal next year, the UK government said on Thursday.

“You would need to take action to ensure EU organizations were able to continue to send you personal data,” it said in one of a series of technical notices published to help businesses and the public prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

British companies active in the European Union depend on a free flow of personal information, which until now has been unproblematic because the European Union deems Britain’s level of personal data protection equivalent to that of the EU.

That decision would need to be reviewed once Britain left the bloc, and no timetable has been agreed for a reassessment process, the government said.

It advised organizations to agree EU-approved standard contractual clauses, which guarantee a level of data protection for the individuals concerned, with their EU partners.

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, which came into force in May and is designed to give individuals greater control over how their data are used, would remain applicable in UK law, the government said.

And the UK would continue to allow the free flow of personal data to the European Union.