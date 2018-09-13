FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Factbox: Britain sets out no-deal Brexit impact on businesses and consumers

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has published the second batch of advice to companies and individuals on how to prepare for any disruption that might follow a disorderly Brexit where there is no deal with the European Union.

Pro-EU demonstrators protest outside parliament in Westminster London, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Below are the highlights:

Driving

- British driving licenses may no longer be valid in the European Union

- Britons may need to obtain an international driving license to drive in the EU

- EU citizens’ driving licenses will still be valid in Britain

Mobile roaming

- Britons may have to pay more to use their mobile phones in EU countries because caps on data roaming may no longer apply

- However, the British government will legislate to impose a cap of 45 pounds per monthly billing period

Passports

- British blue passports will start being issued from late 2019- British citizens will need a passport to have been issued in the last ten years and have at least three months’ validity to travel to the EU

Space

- The British government will no longer participate in any development of the European Union’s Galileo satellite navigation system

Irish border

- Irish citizens will still have the right to enter and remain in Britain as now

- There will be no routine immigration controls on journeys between Ireland and the United Kingdom

Personal data

- British organizations would need to take action to ensure they could continue to receive personal data about their customers in the EU

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

