FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 24, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

British, EU airlines could see flights grounded in no-deal Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British and European Union airlines will automatically lose the right to fly to each other’s territories if Britain leaves the bloc without a divorce deal, the government warned on Monday, meaning that flights could potentially be grounded.

Flying rights to and from and within the European Union, as well as between the United States and Britain, are currently covered by EU-wide “Open Skies” agreements, but this arrangement is jeopardized by Brexit.

“If the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 with no agreement in place, UK and EU licensed airlines would lose the automatic right to operate air services between the UK and the EU without seeking advance permission,” the government said.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.