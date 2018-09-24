British, EU airlines could see flights grounded in no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British and European Union airlines will automatically lose the right to fly to each other’s territories if Britain leaves the bloc without a divorce deal, the government warned on Monday, meaning that flights could potentially be grounded.

Flying rights to and from and within the European Union, as well as between the United States and Britain, are currently covered by EU-wide “Open Skies” agreements, but this arrangement is jeopardized by Brexit.

“If the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 with no agreement in place, UK and EU licensed airlines would lose the automatic right to operate air services between the UK and the EU without seeking advance permission,” the government said.