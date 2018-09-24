UK will seek bilateral agreements to keep haulage moving if no Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it would seek to strike bilateral agreements with European countries to ensure hauliers would retain access as the government set out its plans should London and Brussels fail to agree a Brexit deal.

“UK hauliers will be able to use ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport) permits if there is no deal,” the government said.

“The UK would also seek to put in place new bilateral agreements with EU countries to provide haulage access. Some of these bilateral agreements would also require the possession of a permit to allow access to the EU country concerned.”