European mobile roaming not guaranteed in no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said surcharge-free roaming for mobile users could no longer be guaranteed after a no-deal Brexit, meaning consumers could be hit with higher charges to make calls, send texts and use mobile data when traveling in the European Union.

But it noted that Britain’s biggest operators - EE, O2, Vodafone and 3 - had already said they had no current plans to change their approach to mobile roaming after Brexit.

The British government said it would legislate to make operators set a limit of 45 pounds ($58.70) a month on data usage when customers are traveling in Europe and beyond, in line with the current cap set by the European Union.

It said that in the event of no agreement between Britain and the EU, roaming could be offered with different terms and conditions, including lower allowances of calls, texts and data than offered in Britain.

