UK should extend Brexit withdrawal period if needed: Scottish minister

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Britain should extend the time period for negotiating its exit the European Union to avoid the crippling cost of a “no-deal” Brexit, Scotland’s constitutional relations minister, Michael Russell, said on Thursday.

Speaking after London published advice to businesses on what to do if Britain does not clinch an exit deal, Russell said: “A no-deal Brexit should be unthinkable, which is why it should be ruled out, if necessary by extending the Article 50 (withdrawal) process.”