SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - European Union leaders decided on Thursday they would hold an extra Brexit summit on the weekend of Nov.17-18, diplomatic sources said.

FILE PHOTO: An official inspects a Union Jack flag next to the European Union flag, ahead of a meeting between Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

EU officials added some timing details were still being agreed over the additional summit where the bloc and Britain would hope to seal a Brexit deal.